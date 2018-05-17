Montreal and Laval daycare workers vote for strike mandate as negotiations continue to stall

Public daycare workers in Montreal and Laval have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a general unlimited strike mandate after months of failed talks.

The 1,350 CSN-affiliated workers gave their union a mandate for a general unlimited strike during a general assembly meeting on Thursday at Montreal’s Palais des congrès, with 91 per cent voting in favour of the mandate.

The vote for a mandate allows for an escalation of pressure tactics until a deal is reached, with the possibility of a general strike if daycare workers opt for one.

Parents were also scrambling on Thursday as 1,300 unionized daycare workers staged a one-day walkout as part of escalating pressure tactics.

Failed talks

While the union and management have met 30 times at the bargaining table since last October, the two parties have failed to strike a deal.

The union said daycare workers are asking for better working conditions. The main sticking points include scheduling work hours, call-back lists and seniority.

“These are important aspects for our workers,” said union vice-president Nathalie Fontaine in a statement.

“It’s their daily lives that risk being affected.”

The two sides are expected to return to the bargaining table on Friday.