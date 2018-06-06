Montreal and Laval daycare workers hold strike

Public daycare workers at 57 centres in Montreal and Laval went on strike Tuesday morning, leaving some parents scrambling for childcare alternatives.

After months of failed talks, the CSN-affiliated workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of a general, unlimited strike mandate last month.

READ MORE: Montreal and Laval daycare workers vote for strike mandate as negotiations continue to stall

The employers’ association requested workers not to walk off the job on Wednesday, since it made an offer to the union this week and is awaiting a response.

“Many concessions were made,” said spokesperson Chantal Bellavance.

READ MORE: 6,000 Montreal, Laval children affected by daycare strike

The union representing daycare workers said the strike would go ahead since there hasn’t been “significant progress” at the bargaining table.

The daycare workers’ main sticking points include working conditions, scheduling work hours, call-back lists and seniority.

— with files from The Canadian Press