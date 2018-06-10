Actor Vince Vaughn arrested in Manhattan Beach, reportedly on DUI charge

Several L.A. media outlets are reporting Vince Vaughn was arrested Sunday morning in Manhattan Beach, a city 30 minutes south of Los Angeles.

Reports say that the Wedding Crashers star was taken into custody after he was stopped at a checkpoint with a passenger in his car.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed with the Manhattan Beach Police Department that the actor was, in fact, in their custody but no cause for arrest was given at that time. TMZ and CNN report that the arrest was for DUI.

Vaughn was apparently stopped at a DUI checkpoint around 1 a.m. local time, according to Sgt. Matt Sabosky of the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

The actor was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and for resisting, delaying or obstructing officers, Sabosky said.

An male passenger who police did not identify who was travelling with Vaughn was also arrested on charges of obstructing officers and public intoxication.

Vaughn has yet to comment on the incident.