3 men hospitalized after downtown Montreal stabbing
Montreal police are investigating after two men were stabbed and a third man was injured during a conflict on Ste-Catherine Street overnight.
Police received several 911 calls at around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that two men had been injured.
When officers arrived at the intersection of Ste-Catherine and Metcalfe streets, they located two men with stab wounds to the upper body.
Both men were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle told Global News that as of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, one of the victims — a 29-year-old man — remained in critical condition, while the second victim, 31, was in stable condition.
A third victim, a 30-year-old man, was discovered lying unconscious on the ground near the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Mansfield Street.
Boiselle said he had not been stabbed but had a severe concussion. He was also taken to hospital for treatment.
Police said the events began as a conflict between two groups of people that quickly escalated.
Peel Street, where Grand Prix festivities are being held, was off limits to the public until 10:30 a.m. as investigators scoured the area for clues.
The investigation is ongoing.
