3 men hospitalized after downtown Montreal stabbing

Montreal police are investigating after two men were stabbed and a third man was injured during a conflict on Ste-Catherine Street overnight.

Police received several 911 calls at around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that two men had been injured.

When officers arrived at the intersection of Ste-Catherine and Metcalfe streets, they located two men with stab wounds to the upper body.

Both men were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle told Global News that as of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, one of the victims — a 29-year-old man — remained in critical condition, while the second victim, 31, was in stable condition.

A third victim, a 30-year-old man, was discovered lying unconscious on the ground near the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Mansfield Street.

Boiselle said he had not been stabbed but had a severe concussion. He was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said the events began as a conflict between two groups of people that quickly escalated.

Boiselle said the suspects quickly fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

Peel Street, where Grand Prix festivities are being held, was off limits to the public until 10:30 a.m. as investigators scoured the area for clues.

The investigation is ongoing.