In Pincourt, 2 construction sites dust up a nuisance

Pincourt resident Holly Charette says she hasn’t opened her windows this spring yet because of dust.

She has the misfortune of living next to not one but two sites that are currently under construction.

“The dust gets unreal,” she told Global News. “My eyes feel like they have grit in them all the time.

The town of Pincourt is extending Pointe-aux-Renards Road north as part of the extension of its street network. At the same time, 2nd Boulevard is being elongated east. And near where the two streets would meet is a construction site that will be an 80-unit seniors residence.

Charette has been trying to get the town to bring a water truck on the stretch of 2 Boulevard that runs past her property, but town officials say that will create a problem with mud.

Other residents along Duhamel Road have also noticed dust caking their windows and vehicles.

Town Manager Michel Perrier told Global News residents just need to hang in there.

“It’s created a bit of chaos for those who were used to a quiet neighbourhood for a while,” Perrier said. “But once this is completed, there’s nothing else that’s going to be added.”

Pincourt expanded by about a third over the past ten years, as a population of around 10,000 people exploded to exceed 16,000 in about a decade. The road is slated for completion within three or four weeks. The seniors home should be finished within a year, he said.