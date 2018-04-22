Pincourt celebrates Earth Day with free tours of water plant

On Sunday, Pincourt residents decided to step out and learn about something new.

Dozens of people visited their local water plant to see where their drinking water comes from.

“This year, instead of doing a cleaning of a park or whatever, we thought we would explain to the people how the water gets to the tap in their houses,” said Pincourt town manager Michel Perrier.

Pincourt residents on a tour of the water plant in Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot on Sunday, April 22, 2018.Along with members of town council, residents of all ages got a free tour of their local water plant in Notre-Dame-de-L’Île-Perrot.

They learnt about where the town gets its water and got a chance to see the different stages of treatment.

“I don’t think the kids knew that the water comes right out of the lake right here,” said Pincourt resident Kelly Collins.

The plant supplies water for people living in Pincourt, Île-Perrot and Terrasse-Vaudreuil.

Residents say it was interesting and impressive to see and learn about the water they use every day.

“I hadn’t realized the extent of the capacities of this pumping and filtration operations,” said resident Ian Macleod.

The town hopes by hosting the free tours, it will encourage residents to conserve more water.

They also said the tours could be a yearly Earth Day tradition.