Glitches at Pincourt rail crossing leave commuters uneasy

Pincourt commuters are concerned over a series of glitches many told Global News they’ve noticed over the past several weeks.

The glitches involve the barrier arms and light arrays at the intersection of Cardinal-Léger and Canadian Pacific rail tracks, just north of Highway 20.

In Pincourt, commuters are becoming increasingly concerned over a rail crossing at Cardinal-Léger that appears to be dangerous. @Global-Montreal pic.twitter.com/0PEay6m8ky — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 12, 2018

According to several people Global News spoke with, the arms will go up seemingly at random while a train is approaching.

Global News witnessed this Monday morning as a car rushed over the tracks with an RTM train about to pull through.

“It’s dangerous,” said Kelly Moran, a commuter.

“People don’t know when they should go or not,” said Stéphane Biron, a commuter who was taking the train early Monday morning. “The cars don’t know. They want to pass and then say ‘What’s going on?'”

Commuters using the Pincourt crossing are worried that someone will sneak across the intersection after the bar goes up and collide with a train. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/P1YsBc5cw1 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 12, 2018

Global News reached out to both Canadian Pacific and the commuter rail agency that runs light rail trains. Neither organization returned calls seeking comment by deadline.