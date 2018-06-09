Canucks an 80/1 longshot to win 2019 Stanley Cup

The dust has barely settled on the Washington Capitals’ Stanley Cup win, and sports betting site Bodog.com has already published early odds for next year’s championship.

And for the Vancouver Canucks, they’re not good.

The team is facing longshot 80-to-one odds of hoisting Lord Stanley’s cup, tied with the Arizona Coyotes.

WATCH: Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup for first time

That’s an even worse ranking for the Canucks than last June, when Bodog assessed their chances of victory at 75-to-one.

The team’s longtime stars Daniel and Henrik Sedin hung up their skates in April, and while there is hope around promising young players like Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser, it’s clearly not enough to give bookies much confidence the team will see postseason glory.

The only team facing longer odds in 2019, according to Bodog, are the Ottawa Senators, who are 100-to-one longshots.

Of course, the odds don’t necessarily mean anything. This time last year, Bodog gave the Stanley Cup runner-up Vegas Golden Knights 150-to-one odds, and while the team didn’t win it all, they came within spitting distance of hockey’s holiest trophy. The site gave the Capitals 12-to-one odds this time last year.

WATCH: Henrik and Daniel Sedin clean out their lockers one last time

Rounding out Bodog’s early 2019 Stanley Cup odds, the Tampa Bay Lightning are the favourites, coming in at nine-to-one odds.

The Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Las Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets all tie for second place at 10-to-one.

The Capitals come in a few points down the ladder at 14-to-one odds of a repeat.

After Winnipeg and Toronto, the Edmonton Oilers are the Canadian team given the best shot at winning, with 18-to-one odds, followed by the Calgary Flames at 28-to-one, and the Montreal Canadiens at 50-to-one.

Complete 2019 Stanley Cup odds according to Bodog.com