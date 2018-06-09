Crime
June 9, 2018 2:48 pm

Two people assaulted after confronting seller of used computer that allegedly contained child porn

By Online News Producer  Global News

FILE - Two people were assaulted after buying a computer that appeared to have child porn on it.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two people were assaulted and robbed at the University of British Columbia‘s Point Grey campus when they went to exchange a computer that one of them had purchased earlier in the day, RCMP said.

A UBC student had bought a computer and found what appeared to be child pornography on the computer.

The student and another person confronted the suspect about their discovery and then agreed to meet the suspect in a university parkade to exchange the computer.

At the parkade, the pair were confronted by four men. One of the victims was forced into a vehicle but the other managed to escape and alert police, who arrested four suspects.

RCMP are urging anyone making a purchase from an unknown seller to meet in a public place or at a police detachment.

Child porn found on computer
Crime
UBC
UBC assault
UBC parkade assault
ubc point grey

