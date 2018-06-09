Two people assaulted after confronting seller of used computer that allegedly contained child porn

Two people were assaulted and robbed at the University of British Columbia‘s Point Grey campus when they went to exchange a computer that one of them had purchased earlier in the day, RCMP said.

A UBC student had bought a computer and found what appeared to be child pornography on the computer.

READ MORE: Not guilty verdict for man charged in UBC sex assault

The student and another person confronted the suspect about their discovery and then agreed to meet the suspect in a university parkade to exchange the computer.

At the parkade, the pair were confronted by four men. One of the victims was forced into a vehicle but the other managed to escape and alert police, who arrested four suspects.

RCMP are urging anyone making a purchase from an unknown seller to meet in a public place or at a police detachment.