Not guilty verdict for man charged in UBC sex assault

A man charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault in an apartment at UBC’s Point Grey campus in April of 2016 has been found not guilty of break and enter with intent to commit sexual assault.

Yuan Zhi Gao was one of two men accused in the case.

His co-accused David Singh Tucker was charged with three counts of sexual assault, break and enter, forcible confinement, robbery and wearing a mask with intent to commit an indictable offence.

However, Tucker was found dead a few months later at the Surrey Pre-trial centre, and his case never went to court.

The pair were charged after University RCMP were called to a break-and-enter at the 5700-block of Birney Avenue, the university’s southern residential neighbourhood, around 2:15 a.m.

Police arrested two men when they arrived at the building.

Investigators at the time said the men arrested and the alleged victim did not know each other.