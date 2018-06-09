Crime
June 9, 2018 11:52 am

Man sent to hospital following afternoon stabbing in Truro Heights

By Online Producer  Global News

A man has been charged following a stabbing in Truro Heights.

File / Global News
A A

A man was sent to hospital for treatment after he was stabbed inside a Truro Heights, N.S., home Friday afternoon.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers were called to the residence along Truro Heights Road around 2:30 p.m.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP member not facing charges in alleged groping incidents

Police arrived to find that a man had been stabbed following an altercation with another man known to him.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

The Mounties have charged a 26-year-old Millbrook man with assault with a weapon.

READ MORE: RCMP looking for photos and videos of Inverary Resort fire as part of investigation

Police say there are no public safety concerns.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Crime
Millbrook
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
Police
RCMP
Stabbing
truro
truro heights
Truro Heights Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News