Man sent to hospital following afternoon stabbing in Truro Heights

A man was sent to hospital for treatment after he was stabbed inside a Truro Heights, N.S., home Friday afternoon.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers were called to the residence along Truro Heights Road around 2:30 p.m.

Police arrived to find that a man had been stabbed following an altercation with another man known to him.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

The Mounties have charged a 26-year-old Millbrook man with assault with a weapon.

Police say there are no public safety concerns.