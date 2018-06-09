Man sent to hospital following afternoon stabbing in Truro Heights

A man was sent to hospital for treatment after he was stabbed inside a Truro Heights, N.S., home Friday afternoon.
Nova Scotia RCMP say officers were called to the residence along Truro Heights Road around 2:30 p.m.
Police arrived to find that a man had been stabbed following an altercation with another man known to him.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
The Mounties have charged a 26-year-old Millbrook man with assault with a weapon.
Police say there are no public safety concerns.
