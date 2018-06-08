Multiple lanes of Hwy. 401 in Pickering blocked in both directions due to collision

A crash on Highway 401 in Pickering has forced the closure of multiple westbound and one eastbound lane, causing significant traffic delays.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened on the highway at Brock Road around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two vehicles were involved and that one vehicle clipped the other causing it to spin out.

One driver suffered serious injuries, while the other one does not appear to be injured, Schmidt said.

Three westbound lanes are blocked before Brock while one eastbound lane is blocked near the scene of the collision.

Police are advising motorists to expect heavy delays as rush hour traffic comes into full effect.