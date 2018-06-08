City of Winnipeg selling Pantages Playhouse Theatre

The City of Winnipeg has reached the final act of its ownership of the Pantages Playhouse Theatre.

A request for proposals (RFP) was issued Friday by the city for the 104-year-old national historic site on Market Avenue. Bids will be accepted until the end of August.

The Pantages Playhouse Theatre was opened in 1914. The original interior of the two-storey building is still visible including marble sheathing and decorative plaster ceilings in the lobby. It can seat more than 1,400 people including 922 on the main floor.

The City of Winnipeg originally purchased the theatre in the 1930s. It sold the building roughly a decade later before eventually re-acquiring it.