Portage and Main could re-open by fall 2019

The re-opening of Portage and Main has taken a step in the right direction.

In fact, it could happen as early as fall 2019.

That date was released yesterday in an online request for proposal asking for bids on the construction and design.

The project was initially approved in October 2017.

The city has already said the first barriers to come down would be between the Richardson Building and the Bank of Montreal.

Council has already approved $1.5 million for engineering work, $500,000 for new sidewalks, $1.5 million to upgrade the underground concourse which brings the grand total to $3.5 million.