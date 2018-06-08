Peterborough Regional Health Centre marks 10th anniversary

Staff at Peterborough Regional Health Centre are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the opening of the hospital.

In a release issued Friday, PRHC says at 7 a.m. on June 8, 2008, the new PRHC began providing patient care.

The opening of the 715,000-square-foot facility involved 220 patients being transferred from the former Peterborough Civic Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital to the new building on Hospital Drive. The hospital currently has a capacity of 494 beds and is the region’s largest employer with 2,200 staff.

Also 10 years ago, three-week-old Kaydance Lane of Lindsay was the first patient at PRHC. For the past two years, Kaydance, who has cerebral palsy, has been an ambassador for the Easter Seals Telethon in Peterborough.

“She came through the doors and was met with great fanfare by hospital staff, physicians and volunteers,” PRHC stated.

That same day, the first baby was born at the hospital. Nevaeh Courneyea arrived at 12:31 p.m.

“This milestone in Peterborough history was the culmination of years of planning, construction and preparation by a dedicated team of people, resulting in a hospital facility that will serve patients and families in our region for generations to come,” PRHC stated. “Today, we celebrate our growth and evolution as a regional hospital.”

The hospital also highlighting a number of significant achievements including: