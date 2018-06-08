View full results
Canada
June 8, 2018 1:22 pm

Ottawa police seek suspect in Pineview convenience store robbery

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News
Police are looking for a male suspect who used a yellow hoodie to disguise his face while robbing a convenience store in Ottawa's Pineview neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Police are looking for a male suspect who used a yellow hoodie to disguise his face while robbing a convenience store in Ottawa's Pineview neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Ottawa Police handout
A A

Police are looking for a male suspect who used a yellow hoodie to disguise his face while robbing a convenience store in Ottawa’s Pineview neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Ottawa police said the suspect entered the convenience store, located on the 2000 block of Meadowbrook Drive, at around 2:37 a.m. on June 7.

The suspect indicated to the store clerk that he was armed, police said, and demanded money. Police did not disclose the amount of money stolen.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Ottawa police seeking help to identify robbery suspect

The male suspect is described as being between 5’11” and 6′ tall, with a thin build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, which he used to mask his face, as well as a blue Bud Light toque, a light brown jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police ask anyone with information regarding their investigation to call the Ottawa Police Service’s Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Alternately, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.

 
Convenience Store
Crime
Ottawa crime
Ottawa Police
Ottawa Police Service
Ottawa robbery
Pineview
Police
Robbery
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News