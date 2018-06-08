Ottawa police seek suspect in Pineview convenience store robbery

Police are looking for a male suspect who used a yellow hoodie to disguise his face while robbing a convenience store in Ottawa’s Pineview neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Ottawa police said the suspect entered the convenience store, located on the 2000 block of Meadowbrook Drive, at around 2:37 a.m. on June 7.

The suspect indicated to the store clerk that he was armed, police said, and demanded money. Police did not disclose the amount of money stolen.

The male suspect is described as being between 5’11” and 6′ tall, with a thin build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, which he used to mask his face, as well as a blue Bud Light toque, a light brown jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police ask anyone with information regarding their investigation to call the Ottawa Police Service’s Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Alternately, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.