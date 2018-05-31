Ottawa police seeking help to identify robbery suspect

Ottawa police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Quickie in the 200 block of Parkdale Avenue on April 5.

Police say at around 11:38 p.m. a man entered the store and asked for cigarettes. As the clerk handed him the cigarettes he then allegedly demanded cash and claimed to have a gun. The clerk handed over the cash and the suspect fled on foot and was last seen heading east on Scott Street.

The suspect was described as five-feet-nine-inches tall, and weighing about 180 pounds. The suspect is either balding or has a shaved head and unshaven face. Police also say at the time of the robbery, he had a swollen right eye and was wearing a light grey jacket with dark grey panelling down the side and a red logo across the left breast and blue jeans.

According to Const. Marc Soucy, police normally turn to the public for help after all other avenues of identification have been exhausted.

“There have been some leads in the beginning of the investigation but those can die off,” said Soucy. “When that happens we turn to the public for assistance in identifying the suspect.”

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation is to call the Ottawa police robbery unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116