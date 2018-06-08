Kingston car dealership finds kitten under engine after man hears car meowing

According to a Facebook post from Kingston Toyota, a small kitten was found in the engine of a rental car on Thursday.

The man driving the car was from out of town and he said he kept hearing a meowing coming from somewhere in his rental Camry.

Before getting on Highway 401 to go to Toronto, he decided to check out the odd sounds coming from his car.

He brought the car into a Toyota dealership in Kingston, and the workshop manager Lynn Vallee was tasked with taking a look under the car’s hood.

“We heard the kitten meow,” said Vallee. “Then I could see it all the way down under the engine.”

She then reached her hand down and could only grasp a bit of the kitten’s fur. She had to coax it out slowly with both hands.

“It was really tight,” said Vallee.

Fortunately, when she pulled the little brown tabby out from under the engine, she found the kitten was in perfect condition.

An even nicer turn of events, Vallee is now adopting the kitten.

“I have 10-year-old and 12-year-old,” said Valley. “When I brought her home… they freaked out.”

They named the kitten Toyota, and will call her Yoda for short.

“She’s as happy as can be,” Vallee said, adding that she has already become a loving part of the family.