Graffiti artists taking over Hespeler this weekend

It’s not often people have an opportunity to watch artists working in process, but that will happen this weekend at the Hespeler Graffiti Jam.

Organizer Ean Kools says that between 15 and 20 graffiti artists will be showing off their skills as part of the event.

The Hespeler Graffiti Jam kicks off on Friday, coinciding with the Hespeler Village Market, at 3 p.m with registration and a neighbourhood cleanup. Artists will also have works of art on display.

The action will heat up Saturday morning when the artists begin to paint murals on walls offered up by local businesses in support of the event.

“It’s a walk-through type thing,” Kools explained. “There’s going to be signage for where artists are going to be.”

Kools, who owns Underground Gallery in Hespeler, has organized graffiti events in Cambridge in the past. This time there was funding from Art Connect Cambridge, which has allowed for a larger event.

Kools says that the collaboration between graffiti artists is fairly unusual within the art world.

“I always thought that was unique to graffiti because a lot of traditional artists don’t work well with other artists on the same canvas,” he explained.

There will also be art installations for the public to view as well as an interesting incorporation of music.

An organization called Guitars for Kids has donated five wall hanger guitars which will be decorated by the artists as well.

Spectators can see artists creating their outdoor murals from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. At that point, a crew canvas battle will kick off.

The event will see teams of artists battle on canvas for three rounds. In the opening round, the teams will compete on four- by eight-foot canvases. The winners will advance to work on walls inside the Olde Hespeler Hotel. Finalists will graduate to working on a bigger wall within the hotel.

On Sunday morning, there is a brunch at the hotel where guests will speak on topics impacting the graffiti world such as how to acquire funding and safety.

“I have a couple of friends and guest speakers that are going to be discussing different ways to get funding and different ways to handle yourself when you are out doing graffiti,” added Kools.

Artists will also have stickers on hand.

“A lot of graffiti artists have their own stickers that they like to share and trade,” Kools said.