Kawartha Lakes OPP seek witnesses in homicide investigation

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are seeking assistance from the public in their homicide investigation of Heeley Rae Balanaga.

The body of the 35-year-old Little Britain woman was found by firefighters, who were responding to an early morning house fire on 50 Aino Beach Road on May 29.

On June 2, police arrested Ross Ronald Dion, 44, of Little Britain, and charged him with first-degree murder and arson — disregard for human life.

Dion made a court appearance in Lindsay on Thursday.

Police have issued an appeal to identify and speak with anyone who have may have been walking or been picked up by a vehicle on or nearby Dovehaven Road, between Cottage and Rainbow Ridge roads, late May 28 or early May 29.

“Police do not believe these persons to be suspects in the investigation,” OPP stated on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP tip line at 1-844-677-5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.