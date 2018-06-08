Police locate missing Bradford woman

Police say the search for a missing Bradford woman has ended after she returned home safely.
South Simcoe police say 52-year-old Denise Cummings returned home June 8.
READ MORE: Police seeking assistance locating missing Bradford woman
Cummings had been missing from her home in Bradford since around 9 a.m. on June 4.
Police thank the public for their continued support and assistance.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.