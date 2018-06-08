View full results
Canada
June 8, 2018 10:26 am

Police locate missing Bradford woman

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

South Simcoe Police have located 52-year-old Denise Cummings (above), who went missing from the Bradford area.

South Simcoe Police / Provided
Police say the search for a missing Bradford woman has ended after she returned home safely.

South Simcoe police say 52-year-old Denise Cummings returned home June 8.

Cummings had been missing from her home in Bradford since around 9 a.m. on June 4.

Police thank the public for their continued support and assistance.

