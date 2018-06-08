Burnaby daycare facing eviction sudden eviction given extension to end of summer

A non-profit Burnaby daycare facing a sudden eviction has been granted an extension until the end of the summer.

Sir Andrew’s Daycare has been operating from the basement of a Burnaby church for 20 years, but was initially told this week it would have to move out by the end of the month.

That deadline, imposed by the Central Christian Assembly, has now been pushed back to August 31.

The case has also caught the attention of Premier John Horgan, who says his government is working to resolve the issue of affordable rent for daycares.

Horgan said the province is working with child care providers to try and ensure their spaces are saved.

“I know it would be critically important to many families to have just over a month’s notice to make sure you can find the child care you need so you can continue to have confidence that your most precious asset, your children, are getting the best care possible,” he said.

“This is just very frustrating for families. Minister Chen is on it we are hopeful we will have a resolution in the short term.”

Parents had told Global News they had little chance of finding new childcare arrangements under the original eviction date, particularly at the rates Sir Andrew’s was charging, which is about 30 per cent lower than standard rates.