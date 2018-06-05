Not-for-profit Burnaby daycare says it’s being evicted from church basement after 20 years

Sir Andrew’s Daycare says operating out of the basement of a Burnaby church has been a great fit for the last 20 years.

That’s why staff and parents are in complete shock after the Central Christian Assembly told them to be out by the end of the month.

“I was absolutely shocked that a church…could actually just give families this 30-day notice to vacate a school in this community that parents need,” Sir Andrew’s Daycare’s Linda Marsh-Beauchemin said.

The not-for-profit says it doesn’t know why it’s being asked to leave, but claims it signed a new lease in April and that rent was being collected.

The board says they’ve been told the agreement doesn’t exist because the church never signed the paperwork.

Parents say there’s little hope in finding new child care on such short notice, especially at the price Sir Andrew’s was charging, which is about 30 per cent lower than the standard rate.

Global News has reached out to Central Christian Assembly and has yet to receive a response.