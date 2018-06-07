Crime
‘I can’t live without my baby’: mom grieves Surrey teen killed in targeted shooting

The family of Jason Singh Jhutty speaks out after the teen was killed alongside friend Jesse Singh Bhanga. John Hua reports.

Jason Singh Jhutty was the kind of kid who checked in.

So his mother Paramjit couldn’t help but worry when that didn’t happen on Monday night.

“I looked everywhere, I looked everywhere, I couldn’t find my son,” she told Global News.

The call came at 5 a.m. the next morning — Jhutty, 16, and his 17-year-old friend Jesse Singh Bhanga were found dead by the side of the road on 188th Street and 40th Avenue.

Homicide investigators have called the incident a targeted shooting, but Jason’s family insists that doesn’t mean the shooters hit the right people.

“It’s a lot of mistaken identities and we’re families of brown kids,” Jhutty’s sister said.

“So we really tried to just prevent anything we could.”

Jhutty was an 11th-grade student at Frank Hurt Secondary School. He was remembered as a good student who wanted to be an electrician.

He had also spoken out on the gang lifestyle that was affecting his community.

Now, his sister has urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Please. [If] this can happen to my brother, this can happen to anyone,” she said.

The Jhutty family has called on parents whose kids are wrapped up in gangs not to hide the truth.

“Whoever did this took the happiness out of two homes,” Jhutty’s sister said, her voice breaking.

“Two children who had very bright futures… God knows I would do anything to see his face one more time.”

Paramjit now finds herself clutching on to the memory of her youngest boy.

“He’s my baby,” she said, crying. “I can’t live without my baby.”

Global News