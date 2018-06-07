Okanagan volunteers needed to help send aid to Guatemala

In the wake of the deadly volcano eruption in Guatemala, a north Okanagan group is stepping in to help.

However, the volunteer organization needs support.

The North Okanagan Valley Gleaners create soup mix for humanitarian aid organizations to distribute internationally.

The group has been asked by a partner charity to provide a million meals of soup in less than three weeks to help those struggling in Guatemala after the disaster.

This will require a major increase in production.

“The Fuego Volcano that erupted has caused grief to an area that is already stricken with poverty,” said Brad Egerton, a volunteer with the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners.

“We are looking for volunteers to come and give us a hand. … We need farmers to step up and donate vegetables to us. Our supply is fairly low right now, so we need farmers to be filling our freezers so we can produce this soup and continue to do the other projects that we are working on.”

The volunteer group usually produces about 500,000 meals a month, but to meet the need in Guatemala, they are hoping to put out double their usual monthly production in just three weeks.