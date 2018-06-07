40-plus bicycles stolen in East Kelowna

Police in Kelowna are investigating the overnight theft of 45 bicycles from Myra Canyon Bike Rentals.

RCMP said in a press release on Thursday that a Ford F-250 truck and a customized bike trailer were taken sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Police said they were alerted of the theft, which took place on McCulloch Road, just after 8 a.m. on Thursday. A spokesperson for Myra Canyon Bike Rentals said the theft took place at 12:15 a.m.

Police said the suspect, or suspects, stole the white 2007 truck along with the black, customized 20-foot trailer and the 38 Giant brand mountain bikes it contained. Also stolen were four additional kids’ bikes, three Norco bikes, two blue bicycle stands and 60 helmets.

“We are confident that motorists in the Central Okanagan would have remembered seeing the stolen vehicle and unique trailer mobile on our roadways, either sometime late last night or early this morning,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said Thursday.

“We want to hear about all possible sightings of the stolen pickup truck and trailer and from anyone with any information that would be of assistance in the ongoing theft investigation.”

Those with information regarding the theft are asked to contact Const. Sean McCutcheon of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.