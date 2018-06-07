Pathway of Fame in Peterborough announces 2018 inductees

Longtime broadcaster John Badham will be inducted posthumously into the Peterborough and District Pathway of Fame this fall.

Badham, whose 60-year radio career included work with Corus Entertainment’s The Wolf 101.5FM and the former KRUZ FM stations in Peterborough, died at age 80 in December 2016 while working for sports talk radio station Extra 90.5 in Peterborough.

READ MORE: Pathway of Fame ceremony honours 11 inductees who’ve enriched community of Peterborough

The Pathway of Fame – located in Del Crary Park – recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the community.

Other inductees include:

Literary: Drew Hayden Taylor; Enid and Gord Mallory

Dramatic Arts: Howard Berry

Cultural/Community Betterment: Helen Weichel; Mary Lavery (posthumous); Terry McLaren; Jenny and Cyril Carter and Len Lifchus

Community Builder: John and Paul Downs

“We are proud of all our honourees,” stated Geoff Hewitson, Pathway’s first vice-chairman. “The Pathway of Fame looks forward to inducting the esteemed list of area individuals at our fall ceremony.”

READ MORE: Peterborough poverty advocate Carol Winter awarded first-ever Pathway of Fame Memorial Award

Community and poverty activist Carol Winter will receive the Pathway’s inaugural Memorial Award. She died in September 2017 at age 75.

This year’s induction ceremony is set for Sept. 8 at Showplace Performance Centre on George Street with Wally Macht as MC.

“A total of 29 nominations were received and were subsequently judged to be eligible to join the near 300 already honourees of the Pathway in Del Crary Park at Little Lake,” the board stated.