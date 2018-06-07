London police release 3 suspect descriptions in Huron Heights shooting

The descriptions of three male suspects have been released following a shooting in the area of Huron Street and Sandford Street.

Police said an investigation revealed two men entered a residence in the area of the shooting on Tuesday evening. Police said a third man possessing a firearm joined them when a brief altercation took place.

Police added that the firearm was discharged during the altercation and the victim, who was a fourth person inside the residence, was struck. The adult male victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the three male suspects fled the scene in a bluish-silver four-door vehicle. This vehicle is believed to be a Honda.

Police describe the first suspect as a tall black male in his 20s with facial hair.

The second is described as a thin black male with braids in his hair. Police said he is shorter than the first suspect, was dressed in black and has tattoos on one of his forearms.

The third suspect is described as the shortest of the three. Police said he is a black male with a tattoo of a teardrop and a scar near his left eye. Police said this suspect was in possession of a firearm.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

To submit an anonymous tip online, go to Crime Stopper’s website.