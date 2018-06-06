One man taken to hospital following shooting in Huron Heights

London Police are investigating a late night shooting in the Huron Heights area.

Police confirm to 980 CFPL they were called a condo complex on Huron St. near Huron and Sanford St., in east London just after 10 p.m. Tuesday where they found one man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

London-Middlesex-EMS have confirmed to 980 CFPL one victim was brought to Victoria Hospital.

Few details have been made available regarding the shooting. Police haven’t said if it was random or targeted and haven’t said if they have any suspects.

The London Police Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.