Pembroke OPP investigating daytime break and enter, theft of firearms

The Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a break and enter at a residence on Mary Street in Pembroke, which occurred during the day on June 5.

Several items were stolen from the house including multiple firearms. The guns that were taken included a black 9 mm Luger Desert Eagle pistol, a black .22 calibre German Gun Sports pistol, model 1911, as well as ammunition.

A Samsung tablet, alcohol and Canadian currency were also among the items stolen. The OPP’s community street crime unit and an OPP scenes of crime officer are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pembroke detachment of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332