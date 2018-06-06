City of Calgary ramping up for busy summer construction season: ‘Just be patient’

It’s that time of year again: construction season.

The City of Calgary said the busy summer construction season includes up to 30 major infrastructure projects and more than 40 road repaving jobs.

“Last year, we opened four major interchanges so I would say this year is a very, very busy year,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi said.

In a press release, the city said a total of $441 million has been allocated for this year’s projects.

Of that, about $408 million will go towards major transportation projects while the other $33 million will go to paving.

A total of 212 lane-kilometres of road will be repaved.

“Just be patient, as far as some delays that will occur. Trucks and things need to get in and out of sites so there will be delays associated with access,” City of Calgary director of roads Troy McLeod said.

“We’re just asking motorists to be aware and follow all the traffic control devices.”

McLeod is reminding people to slow down in construction sites and pay extra attention to crews on site.

“We want to make sure they go home safe. We ask that you please adhere to all signage posted and help our workers get their jobs done safely and effectively,” he said.

Some of the major projects include the repaving of 14 Street, Barlow Trail, Memorial Drive and Heritage Drive.

