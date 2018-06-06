Service road in North Okanagan closed for safety reasons

The Ministry of Forests and Lands closed the South Fork Forest Service Road near Cherryville, B.C., on Wednesday, stating washouts have made the road unsafe.

The road is closed until further notice due to washouts at 0.5- and 0.7-kilometre marks and damage to the Yeoward Creek Bridge. Cherryville is approximately 52 kilometres east of Vernon on Highway 6.

A barricade has been set up at the 0.4-kilometre mark. As such, the ministry said access to the Monashee Trail System, backcountry areas, campsites and other areas is restricted or unavailable.

The ministry said the first washout took place around May 9, 2018, with the second washout taking place around May 28.

Damage to the bridge occurred on May 23. The ministry added that high snowpack levels, high groundwater levels and an extended warming trend causing overland water flow and higher-than-normal stream flows, are thought to be the main causes.