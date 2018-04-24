Photo shows aftermath of vehicle crashing into south Okanagan washout

A dramatic photo has surfaced showing the aftermath of a vehicle crashing into a washout in B.C.’s south Okanagan earlier this month.

Two people were taken to hospital after their vehicle crashed into a washout on Summerland-Princeton Road, one kilometer west of Mountain View Road.

It was early in the morning of Monday, April 16, and in the darkness, police said, the driver of a Chevy Malibu didn’t notice that rain had washed out a seven-metre wide section of the road.

RCMP Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said the washout had taken out a section of the roadway around and the vehicle “went straight over the side of the washout and slammed into the top of the opposite wall before falling to the bottom.”

Police said the two occupants of the car were able to walk out and call for help and were taken to hospital.