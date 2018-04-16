Washout
Vehicle hits Okanagan washout

A vehicle with two people inside drove into the washout along the Princeton-Summerland road while it was still dark out on Monday morning.

A car carrying two people drove into a washout near Summerland early Monday morning while it was still dark out, officials said.

It happened on the Princeton-Summerland Road before the washout was reported, according to the transportation ministry.

The washout is about one kilometre west of Mountain View Road. The area is now blocked off in both directions.

The ministry is starting repairs, but there is no estimate on when the road will reopen.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route, such as Highway 97 and Highway 3; or Highway 97, Highway 97c and Highway 5.

