Large landslide closes Highway 3A at Yellow Lake east of Keremeos

A large landslide has closed Highway 3A at Yellow Lake between Keremeos and the Highway 97 junction near Kaleden.

A witness says it’s the most incredible thing he has ever seen as he drove up to the slide site just after 7:00 a.m. Friday.

“There were rocks coming down the mountain into the lake the size of dump trucks,” says Brian Fisher.

He says some drivers had to quickly back up to get out of the danger zone as muddy debris, including trees, cascaded onto the highway.

There are no reports of any injuries.

DriveBC is expecting to update the situation at 12 p.m.

There are lengthy detour routes around the highway closure.