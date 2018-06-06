Crime
June 6, 2018 12:54 pm

Bradford man facing charges after police find large quantity of drugs

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

South Simcoe police found a large quantity of drugs and cash while executing a search warrant at a house in Bradford.

South Simcoe Police / Provided
A 21-year-old Bradford man is facing several drug-related charges after police seized a large quantity of drugs and cash from a residence in the town.

According to police, on June 5 members of the South Simcoe police street crime unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Bradford.

Police say during the search officers found a variety of prescription drugs, heroin, cocaine, hashish and marijuana.

Police say weigh scales, packaging material and multiple cellphones were also found at the property.

Police say they seized a large quantity of prescription drugs and cash when they arrested the suspect.

The accused is facing several drug-related charges, including possession of a controlled substance and trafficking.

Police say the man is also charged with breaching a condition from an outstanding drug charge.

According to police, the man is scheduled to appear in a Barrie court for a bail hearing on June 6.

