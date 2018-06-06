Delayed inquest into death of Jordan Lafond set to resume

The delayed inquest into the death of Jordan Lafond is set to resume in Saskatoon later this month.

Lafond, 21, died after the stolen vehicle he was a passenger in crashed on Oct. 23, 2016 near Bethlehem Catholic High School in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police said an officer used his knee to subdue Lafond, who they said had been thrown from the vehicle and was resisting arrest.

Lafond was taken to hospital where he died the next day.

It remains unclear whether the crash itself or use of force by police during Lafond’s arrest caused his death.

The driver of the stolen truck, Reece Fiddler, was sentenced to four years in prison in September 2017 after he was convicted of evading police, along with several other charges.

The inquest was originally scheduled to take place in March, but was delayed as a lawyer involved was hospitalized due to illness.

Jury selection did take place as scheduled, with a five-woman, one-man jury selected from two pools; one Indigenous and one non-Indigenous.

The chief coroner can call an inquest in the death of any person to determine, in part, the medical cause and manner of death.

The jury can make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

The inquest will resume on the morning of June 25 at the Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatoon.

-With files from Ryan Kessler