Fatal fire in Dartmouth ‘likely’ caused by careless use of smoking materials

Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency said last month’s fatal apartment fire in Dartmouth was likely the result of careless use of smoking materials.

Fire investigators say they use the term “likely” in describing the source of the fire because, in this case, the official cause is undetermined.

“Any evidence that could confirm a cause was destroyed in the fire,” said a press release sent out on Wednesday.

The fire reportedly began on May 19, at around 3:30 a.m., and was large enough that roughly 40 firefighters were on scene for most of a day to battle the blaze and stabilize the structure after a portion of the roof collapsed.

Investigators say the origin of the fire was a third-floor apartment unit living room near the couch.

The name, age and gender of the deceased has not been released.

Fire investigators are urging the public to be vigilant in the use and disposal of all smoking materials.

The May 19 fire wasn’t the only one that shook members the north-end Dartmouth community. Just hours after the Primrose Street fire, another apartment building broke out into flames on Brule Street.

Officials have since deemed the Brule Street fire not suspicious and say there isn’t a connection between the two.