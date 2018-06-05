Two weeks later, and still no known cause for fatal fire in Dartmouth

It’s been more than two weeks since a fire in a Dartmouth apartment complex displaced more than 115 people, sent one person to hospital and killed another, and the municipality and its fire department have yet to release a cause to the public.

Here’s all of what we know about the fire at 81 Primrose St. in Dartmouth so far:

The fire reportedly began on May 19, at around 3:30 a.m., and was large enough that roughly 40 firefighters were on scene for most of a day to battle the blaze and stabilize the structure after a portion of the roof collapsed.

“It appears the fire started in a third-floor apartment and spread up onto the fourth floor and to the roof of the structure and it spread across some other units,” said Brian Gray, the deputy chief of operations for Halifax Fire and Emergency, on the day of the fire.

The name, age and gender of the deceased has not been released.

Estimates on when the summary of the fire investigation would be released have changed repeatedly since May 19.

The report was expected to be released last week before it was pushed back to Monday and then finally to Tuesday.

The city has cited illness, and then a need for the fire chief to review the report prepared for fire investigators, as reasons for the delay.

“Moving forward is a direction, not a speed. Our priority is to ensure we are as thorough as possible in every investigation, and a clock is never a factor in that process,” said Brendan Elliot, a spokesperson for the municipality, in an email on Tuesday.

The May 19 fire wasn’t the only one that shook members the north-end Dartmouth community. Just hours after the Primrose Street fire, another apartment building broke out into flames on Brule Street.

Officials have since deemed the Brule Street fire not suspicious and say there isn’t a connection between the two.

