RCMP responding to reports of armed person in Port Coquitlam
Coquitlam RCMP is asking people to stay away from an area in Port Coquitlam Wednesday morning.
Specifically, the area bordered by Victoria Drive to the north, Coast Meridian Road to the west and Cedar Drive to the east.
They are responding to reports of someone armed with a weapon after they received calls about shots fired around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Few other details are being provided at this time but the situation is still unfolding.
There are no reports of anyone being hurt at this time and no one is in custody. Police tell Global News they have reason to believe it may be a long gun but they do not say why.
Police also say they have found no evidence of any shell casings.
Minnekhada Middle School and Leigh Elementary Schools have been placed under ‘hold and secure’.
School District 43 says students at these schools can still arrive but officials ask all students to enter the school and go directly to class.
B.C. Christian Academy says it is under lockdown at this time and parents have been notified via email.
People are also being told to stay indoors around Sun Valley Park.
This is a developing story and we will have more details when they are confirmed.
