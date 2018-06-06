Several windows smashed in north end of Kingston

Sometime overnight on Tuesday, vandals went on a window-smashing spree in Kingston’s north end.

More than ten vehicles were targeted along Dauphin Avenue, Terraceview Road, Guthrie Drive and Virginia Street.

Wallets and purses were rifled through and stolen in cars in the area, but the most notable thing was the destruction in the area.

In some cases, residents say nothing was taken from their vehicles, but their vehicle’s window were damaged.

Neighbours say something like this has never happened before in their neighbourhood. Many spent the morning cleaning up broken glass.

Police were contacted for comment but have not responded yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is revealed.