Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir bring Thank You Canada Tour to Kitchener on Oct. 27

Canadian figure skating stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will perform in Kitchener on Oct. 27 as part of their a cross-country tour.

The Thank You Canada Tour will also feature the team of Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, as well as Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko.

The cross-country tour will kick off on Oct. 5 in Abbotsford, B.C., visiting 30 cities before coming to a close in St. John’s, Nfld.

Virtue and Moir, who have collected five Olympic medals, were the darlings of the Pyeongyang Winter Games.

Tickets for the show, which will take place at the Aud, go on sale Friday.