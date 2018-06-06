Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir bring Thank You Canada Tour to Kitchener on Oct. 27
Canadian figure skating stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will perform in Kitchener on Oct. 27 as part of their a cross-country tour.
The Thank You Canada Tour will also feature the team of Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, as well as Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko.
READ MORE: Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir talk Olympics, dating rumours, future plans on Ellen
The cross-country tour will kick off on Oct. 5 in Abbotsford, B.C., visiting 30 cities before coming to a close in St. John’s, Nfld.
Virtue and Moir, who have collected five Olympic medals, were the darlings of the Pyeongyang Winter Games.
READ MORE: Fans sing ‘O Canada’ to greet Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at London International Airport
Tickets for the show, which will take place at the Aud, go on sale Friday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.