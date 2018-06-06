Sports
June 6, 2018 10:15 am

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir bring Thank You Canada Tour to Kitchener on Oct. 27

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea.

EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG
A A

Canadian figure skating stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will perform in Kitchener on Oct. 27 as part of their a cross-country tour.

The Thank You Canada Tour will also feature the team of Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, as well as Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko.

READ MORE:  Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir talk Olympics, dating rumours, future plans on Ellen

The cross-country tour will kick off on Oct. 5 in Abbotsford, B.C., visiting 30 cities before coming to a close in St. John’s, Nfld.

Virtue and Moir, who have collected five Olympic medals, were the darlings of the Pyeongyang Winter Games.

READ MORE: Fans sing ‘O Canada’ to greet Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at London International Airport

Tickets for the show, which will take place at the Aud, go on sale Friday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 olympics
2018 Winter Olympic
Olympics
Pyeongchang Olympics
Scott Moir
Scott Moir & Tessa Virtue
Scott Moir Tessa Virtue Kitchener
Scott Moir Tessa Virtue The Aud
Skating
Tessa and Scott
Tessa Virtue
The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News