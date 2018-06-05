Trailer containing props, head pieces stolen from Edmonton dance studio

An Edmonton dance studio has been left scrambling three weeks ahead of their final showcase, after a trailer containing all of the dancers’ props and head pieces was stolen late last week.

The trailer was parked outside of Shelley’s Dance Company, in the area of 81 Avenue and 50 Street, when it was stolen sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. Artistic director and owner Shelley Tookey said she left the studio Thursday night and by the time she returned at around 8 a.m. Friday, the trailer was gone.

“We had a big yellow boot on it so somebody actually broke it off and drove it away,” she explained.

The dancers had just returned home from a competition in Red Deer, so the trailer was packed with all of the extra items the dancers need for their performances. Tookey said they’re still compiling a list of all of the items, but believes the full value of the trailer and everything inside was around $18,000.

But it’s not the financial loss that’s felt by the studio.

“Financially, insurance will probably cover it,” Tookey explained. “It’s more of an impact to the students of the school because we’re going into our showcase coming up in three weeks and they have no props, no head pieces, no gloves, no beads, no canes.

“It’s very, very sad to see that someone would take the trailer and then open it up and realize it’s not really worth anything to them. It’s worth so much to the kids here at the studio.”

Tookey, who is heading into her 50th season at the helm of Shelley’s Dance Co. in the fall, said she’s been through a lot over the years and in the end, “the show must go on.”

“I have had a fire, I have had two floods, so I’ve been through a lot, so we will get through this and we will persevere and carry on as normal,” Tookey said.

“For (the dancers), they’re going to have to adjust. The show must go on, so we will do our showcase without our props.”

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed it is investigating the theft. Tookey said she would love for the items to be returned, but is asking people to keep an eye out for the items popping up online for sale.

Members of the community have already started come forward to offer what they can, but Tookey added they’re still on the hunt for 15 black wooden chairs, among other items.

Anyone who would like to help can email the studio at shelleysdancecompany@gmail.com.