British Airways suspends Calgary-to-London flights starting fall 2018

Some bad news emerged Tuesday for Calgarians planning to fly with British Airways in the coming months.

The airline confirmed to Global News it is temporarily suspending its flights between Calgary and London for the end of fall 2018 and winter 2019.

The last flight before the winter suspension will be Oct. 27, 2018.

BA said in a statement it regularly reviews its schedule to ensure it is flying to destinations popular with its customers during the months they wish to fly.

“As such, British Airways will be temporarily suspending flights between Calgary and London over the winter period.”

The airline says it will rebook passengers onto alternative flights or offer them a full refund.

Global News asked if the suspension had anything to do with Calgary-based WestJet now flying to London, but BA did not answer that question.