City of Vancouver proposes new height limits for Chinatown developments

The City of Vancouver is proposing a cap on how high any new developments in Chinatown can be.

The city wants to ban any new buildings taller than 90 feet — about eight storeys. It also proposes putting in place a maximum floor space ratio, requirements to provide non-residential uses, and a maximum of widths for development and storefront sites.

The proposed amendments would then be referred to a public hearing.

This comes after years of heated debate over a proposed condo development in the neighbourhood at 105 Keefer St. Last November, the project failed to win approval from council for the fifth time.

“There’s only one Chinatown and once this Chinatown erodes away or if it’s not protected, you won’t have a Chinatown anymore,” said Chinatown heritage advocate Melody Ma.

But not everyone agrees. Chinatown investor Steven Lee said he wants to make the neighbourhood more vibrant. “The laneways in Chinatown after 4:30 p.m. are a different world altogether, you don’t want to be in there.”

Council will vote on Tuesday whether to send the amendments to a public hearing.