Police looking for assistance to identify alleged copper thieves

Police say alleged thieves have dismantled and stolen copper piping from a building in the 300-block of King St East on at least two occasions in May.
Police are asking the public to view the security footage of the suspects and anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.
People can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to be anonymous, or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
