Crime
June 5, 2018 2:21 pm

Police looking for assistance to identify alleged copper thieves

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston Police have released a collage of security footage of two suspect who have allegedly stolen copper from a downtown Kingston building.

Kingston Police
A A

Police say alleged thieves have dismantled and stolen copper piping from a building in the 300-block of King St East on at least two occasions in May.

READ MORE: Kingston man facing slew of charges after string of thefts: police

A photo from Google Maps shows the 300-block of King Street East, where police say alleged copper thieves have targeted twice.

Google Maps

Police are asking the public to view the security footage of the suspects and anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.

People can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to be anonymous, or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Copper Thieves
Crime Kingston
King Street
Kingston
kingston crime
Kingston Police
Police
theft copper
theft kingston

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News