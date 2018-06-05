New Edmonton research centre focuses on women’s health

A new research centre is opening at the Lois Hole Hospital for Women.

The centre will focus on a broad spectrum of health issues that affect women and stages of women’s lives and the different stages of women’s lives.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s Lois Hole Hospital for Women to stop offering IUI, IVF fertility services

The centre will allow patients to easily participate in research without affecting their daily treatment at the hospital.

The Lois Hole Hospital for Women consolidates specialized services for women under one roof. Patients can receive obstetrical and maternal care and offers surgical treatment of ovarian, cervical and other gynecological cancers.

READ MORE: Medical device offers bereaved parents comfort

The hospital also offers clinical-based, innovative mental health research.

The Lois Hole Hospital opened in April 2010.

More to come…