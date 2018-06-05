All beaches in Gravenhurst now closed after dangerous materials found in water

All beaches in Gravenhurst are temporarily closed while town parks staff conduct enhanced cleaning efforts.

This news comes a week after dangerous debris including nails and broken glass were found during sweeping efforts at Gull Lake Park Beach.

According to the town, additional resources including a third-party contractor have been called in to conduct comprehensive mechanical raking of the beaches, while volunteer scuba divers will conduct underwater sweeps to ensure no other sharp objects are present.

“We take this matter very seriously and have allocated our resources accordingly,” director of infrastructure services for the town of Gravenhurst, Andrew Stacey, said in a statement.

The OPP continue to investigate whether the incidents in Gravenhurst are connected to the discovery of sharp objects at two beaches in Bracebridge over the Victoria Day weekend.

The OPP are also investigating whether these incidents are linked to a disturbing letter that was mailed to an area newspaper, the Huntsville Forester.

The letter, titled “A Message from the Islamic Revolutionary Force,” threatened the safety of beaches in the Muskoka region. However, police have not yet confirmed the letter’s legitimacy.

According to the city, the beaches are not expected to re-open until next week at the earliest. “We recognize the huge importance of access to swimming locations during the warmer months in Gravenhurst and we’re doing our best to ensure a safe enjoyable environment for all,” said Stacey.