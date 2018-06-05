Orillia OPP looking for armed robbery suspect

Orillia OPP are appealing for witnesses to an armed robbery at a Washago business.

According to police, at around 8:40 p.m. on June 3, a man entered a business in Washago and approached the cashier while holding a knife. He demanded the cash register be opened. However, the robbery was interrupted when a customer entered the store.

According to police the man fled in a dark coloured two-door sedan and headed westbound on Muskoka Street.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident.

Police have described the suspect as a man approximately six feet tall, with a muscular build and broad shoulders. He has short, dark curly hair. At the time of the alleged robbery, he was seen wearing a black shirt with a picture on it, and dark clothing. Police say the man has tattoos on both arms.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have information about the suspect or vehicle to please contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.