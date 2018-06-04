OPP looking for two suspects after man attacked with steel rod in Huntsville
Huntsville OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in connection with an early morning assault.
According to police on June 3, just before 6 a.m., Huntsville OPP were alerted that an assault with a weapon had occurred on Main Street West.
Police say a man was walking along Main Street West on his way downtown. Around Station Road, two men came up behind the victim and struck him on the head twice with what appeared to be a steel rod. Police say the victim managed to escape the attack and ran to a nearby store.
According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Huntsville OPP are appealing to the public for information regarding the incident, as they work to identify the suspects.
Police say both men are in their late teens or early 20s and were seen wearing dark clothing at the time of the alleged assault. According to police, the suspects were last seen getting into an older model white or grey SUV on Main Street West driving south on Paget Lane.
Police are asking anyone information to please contact Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com.
